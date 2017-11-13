Image caption 999 callers are sent a secure link by the police control room to establish a live stream

A project which will allow the public to share live video when making an emergency call to the police is to be piloted in Wales.

Gwent Police said it is the first force in Wales to trial the 999eye service.

It allows callers to use their smartphones to stream footage direct to the control room, giving operators an accurate picture of what is going on and how best to respond.

The videos can then be used as evidence to support investigations.

The system was developed by West Midlands Fire Service.

Supt Ian Roberts, head of Gwent Police control room, said it was "fantastic" the force was leading the way in piloting "such an advanced piece of technology".

999eye also provides police with precise GPS coordinates, helping officers to pinpoint the caller's location.