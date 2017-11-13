From the section

A major search is under way in Cardiff Bay to trace a missing person.

Milford Haven Coastguard said it was alerted by South Wales Police at about 16:50 GMT.

A rescue helicopter from St Athan is searching the lower River Taff with an RNLI inshore lifeboat.

Coastguard rescue teams from Penarth and Barry have also been called in, along with specialists from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.