A man has died after being struck by "a number of vehicles" on the M4 motorway in south Wales.

The M4 at Bridgend is closed in both directions as police investigate the incident between junction 35 at Pencoed and junction 36 for Sarn.

South Wales Police said the man died at the scene after the incident at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Officers are "urging" motorists driving on that section of M4 around the time of the incident to contact them.

The M4 was initially shut westbound but both directions were closed at about 21:30.

Drivers are being diverted on the A473 and A48 south of Bridgend while the motorway is closed.