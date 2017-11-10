Image copyright Google Image caption The Marie Curie referral centre is on the Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool

More than 60 jobs are at risk at a Marie Curie centre in Torfaen.

Referral staff who coordinate a network of nurses for terminally ill people could lose their jobs at the cancer charity's Pontypool office, which opened in 2012.

The charity said it wants care to be coordinated closer to people's homes in regional hubs, adding it was already happening elsewhere in Wales.

A consultation is due to end in March 2018.

No nursing staff, volunteers or support teams will be affected by the plans.

A spokeswoman said: "We are proposing for care to be coordinated closer to people's homes, in regional coordination hubs across the UK, aiming to provide care and support to more people who need it at the end of life."