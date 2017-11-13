Image copyright Bagsy Image caption The image of Leanne Wood drawn by Bagsy on a carrier bag has been 'liked' by the Plaid Cymru leader on Twitter

A graffiti artist with an ethical conscience has been leaving their mark on bags for life in supermarkets.

The anonymous artist, who uses the name Bagsy, has been operating in the Rhondda Valley for three weeks.

The ballpoint pen images include Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and 19th Century mine-owner Archibald Hood.

The artist, who has not revealed their gender, said: "Bagsy considers itself to be an alternative tourism campaign for the Rhondda Valley."

Bagsy, whose signature bears a resemblance to that of anonymous street artist Banksy, said they were "inspired" by his notoriety but wanted to offer "an accessible alternative".

Image copyright Bagsy Image caption 19th Century mine-owner Archibald Hood also features on one of the bags

They said: "Bags for life will be dropped at supermarkets around the Rhondda area, bags will be specific to that supermarket and thus offering a suitable camouflage.

"Anyone that finds a bag, may need to repurchase in order to obtain but they also may be found in the supermarket grounds and would then be free to all."

There are currently about 10 bags in circulation, which Bagsy said were "illustrated with unique bespoke designs which are hand drawn with Biro, the forgotten craft".

They said: "Scenes are inspired by the Rhondda valleys and are selected purely for their recognisability. I want to promote the area as graffiti shouldn't create an eyesore.

"We accept these bags for life and the supermarkets which adorn the locations of coal mines of days gone by. Let's just make them a little more personal."

They said: "Bagsy will continue as long as people keep liking. There is room for expansion to other areas but, at the moment, there is no place like home.

"I hope people will love them as much as Bagsy enjoys making them."

