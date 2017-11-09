Image copyright ATW

Railway workers who died during World War One are being remembered at Cardiff Queen Street station.

Digital QR codes that can be read using mobile devices have been added next to a roll of honour to Taff Vale Railway Company staff who who were killed.

It includes details of when the men died and where they are buried or commemorated, as well as next of kin.

Researchers want to hear from relatives who have more details of any of the TVR men on the honour roll.

It has been set up by the HistoryPoints group with Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail.

Station manager Richard Martin said: "It's fitting that people can now find out a bit more about those names on our roll of honour at Queen Street on Remembrance Sunday and at any time they are using the station."