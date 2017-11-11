Image copyright Geograph/Peter Wasp

Roads in Cardiff city centre will close on Saturday as more than 70,000 people are expected for the Wales versus Australia rugby international.

Road closures start at 13:45 GMT, ahead of the 17:15 kick-off, and Principality Stadium's gates will open early for "unprecedented" security checks.

There are additional mainline trains to and from Cardiff Central while local services will have "extra capacity".

The A465 Heads of the Valleys road between Brynmawr and Gilwern is shut.

Extra stadium security checks

Every fan attending the game will undergo a personal check at the turnstiles as the Principality Stadium will have "unprecedented" security measures following "recent tragic events in the UK".

The ground will open three hours before kick-off to ensure supporters do not miss the action because of the increased security.

The Welsh Rugby Union has urged fans to get to the ground "in plenty of time to avoid disappointment and causing further delay to fellow supporters entering the stadium".

Wales four Principality Stadium autumn internationals:

Saturday 11 November: Wales v Australia (Kick Off 17:15)

Saturday 18 November: Wales v Georgia (Kick Off 14:30)

Saturday 25 November: Wales v New Zealand (Kick Off 17:15)

Saturday 2 December: Wales v South Africa (Kick Off 14:30)

Stadium bosses have advised fans "not to bring a bag at all" as large bags and large umbrellas will not be allowed into the ground.

Small bags, small umbrellas and handbags are permitted but cameras, selfie sticks and visitors' own food and drink are not allowed into the Principality Stadium.

Going to Cardiff on Saturday?

Fans have been warned about possible traffic congestion into Cardiff on Saturday, with authorities advising supporters to use public transport.

Rugby fans and other travellers can use extra trains to and from Cardiff on Saturday before and after the game, with Great Western Railway (GARR) adding 11 services.

Arriva Trains Wales will put on "extra capacity" to Valley line trains and said travellers on local Cardiff and Valleys routes "must" use Cardiff Queen Street station.

Train companies have warned customers that services "will be busy all day" and have advised fans to "take the earliest service possible into Cardiff".

"Fans are strongly advised to plan their journey in advance and check when their last train home is after the match," said GWR Development Manager Wales Mark Youngman.

Buses will be diverted out of city centre bus stops and will terminate at either Churchill Way, Greyfriars Road or Tudor Street.

Cardiff Bus night services will be available on routes to Ely, Thornhill, St Mellons and Pontprennau until 03:30 on Sunday.

Cardiff road closures

Cardiff council will have a full city centre road closure programme in place on Saturday afternoon

Map of road closures in Cardiff on Saturday

Match day road closures: