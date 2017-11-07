South East Wales

Neath Port Talbot EuroMillions syndicate scoops £25m

National Lottery Champagne glasses Image copyright PA

A syndicate from south Wales has scooped more than £25m on the National Lottery's EuroMillions draw.

The group of six from Neath Port Talbot won over £4m each in last Saturday's jackpot totalling £25,476,778.

Their identities are being kept secret, but they are expected to appear in public on Wednesday to celebrate their win.

