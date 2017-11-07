Neath Port Talbot EuroMillions syndicate scoops £25m
- 7 November 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A syndicate from south Wales has scooped more than £25m on the National Lottery's EuroMillions draw.
The group of six from Neath Port Talbot won over £4m each in last Saturday's jackpot totalling £25,476,778.
Their identities are being kept secret, but they are expected to appear in public on Wednesday to celebrate their win.