A parking app has been launched in Cardiff to help motorists find real-time available spaces in the city.

Cardiff council has installed 3,300 sensors in its parking bays and the app can also be used to pay for tickets.

The £900,000 system is being rolled out following a successful pilot in places including Museum Avenue and Sofia Gardens car park.

The council hopes it will also help manage parking on event days.

Sensors are installed in various types of bays including disabled, free spaces, paid for and ones which have time limit.

The system has been used in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, South Africa and Europe.

Councillor Caro Wild, the council's cabinet member for sustainable planning and transport, said: "Although our priority is for people to use sustainable modes of transport, we accept that there will still be a requirement for people to use the private car.

"Congestion and driving at low speeds significantly increases pollutants from cars, so we want people to find a space and park as quickly as possible."