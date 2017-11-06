Image copyright PA

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a laser pen was thought to have been shone at a police helicopter.

The aircraft from St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan was helping to locate a missing person at about 22:45 BST on Saturday when the incident happened.

Gwent Police said officers were deployed and arrested a man in connection with the offence.

A force spokesman said no laser pen was found and the man was released with no further action.