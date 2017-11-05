Car upturned in Machen hedge sparks police appeal
- 5 November 2017
South East Wales
Police are searching for a driver who abandoned their car in a rather unusual fashion.
Gwent Police officers tweeted a photo of the silver vehicle left standing on its bonnet in a hedge in Machen, Caerphilly, on Saturday.
The force's area support west team wrote: "Did you park this vehicle here?
"Driver made off from this RTC and has not made contact with us. Any ideas who it is?".