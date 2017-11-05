South East Wales

Three in hospital and pet killed in Cardiff house fire

Three people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in which a pet dog was killed.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Services was called to a house in Mynachdy, Cardiff just before 05:00 GMT on Sunday.

The first floor was well alight and four fire engines tackled the blaze for over an hour.

A crew remains at scene. An investigation into the cause has begun.

