Image copyright Sarah Adams Image caption Pte James Prosser was killed during an explosion in Musa Qaleh district of Helmand province

The mother of late soldier Pte James Prosser has unveiled a sign for a new housing estate named in his honour.

The estate on the former Llantarnam Comprehensive School site, Cwmbran will be called James Prosser Way.

He was a pupil at the school before joining the Army in 2008. He was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan the following year.

A plaque commemorating Pte Prosser was in the former school hall, but was removed when it was demolished.

Pte Prosser became a member of 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh in February 2009. He trained as a Warrior infantry fighting vehicle driver before being deployed to Afghanistan.

He died on 27 September 2009 after an explosion while driving his Warrior vehicle in the Musa Qaleh district of Helmand province.

Image copyright Tom Martin/Wales news service Image caption From left to right: Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt, Steve Williams, MD of Barratt Homes, Sarah Adams, and Lord Murphy

Pte Prosser's mother, Sarah Adams, said: "It is a great honour to him and the whole family, and for everyone in Llantarnam and Cwmbran. I think it is very important to always remember James and others we have lost."

Councillor Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen council, said: "James is a true local hero and an inspiration to the many people who knew him. Naming this estate after James is a fitting and lasting commemoration for this young soldier on a site which holds many happy memories."