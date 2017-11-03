South East Wales

Man in serious condition after River Taff rescue in Cardiff

River Taff, Cardiff Arms Park and the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon
Image caption Police said the man was in a serious condition

A man has been rescued from the River Taff in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said it was involved in a multi-agency rescue operation in the city centre in the early hours of Friday.

Officers were called to the scene at about 03.50 GMT and the man was pulled from the water just before 04.15.

The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales and his condition has been described as serious.

