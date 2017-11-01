Image copyright Family photo Image caption His family say Mr Berry had an "infectious smile"

A cyclist killed in a collision with a car on the A48 in the Vale of Glamorgan on Saturday has been named as 26-year-old Jack Berry.

Mr Berry, from Grangetown, Cardiff, died at the scene of the crash between the Cowbridge by-pass and Pentre Meyrick.

He had previously served in the British Army, completing a tour of Afghanistan with the second Royal Welsh regiment.

His family has said he will be "sorely missed".

"He died, just as he lived his whole life, with a smile on his face and doing the things he loved with the people he loved.

"Jack was a loving husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend of so many people."

He had married Luisa in 2014 and was working as a chef at a pub in St Hilary.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Two other cyclists were also injured.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.