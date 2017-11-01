Image copyright ABP Image caption Up to 200 flats were planned for Dolffin Quay's main building

Controversial plans for a 24-storey tower block one of Cardiff Bay's open green spaces have been withdrawn.

Dolffin Quay developers, Associated British Ports, withdrew its plans following public criticism that it would ruin the landscape.

The development was to include 200 new homes with bars, shops and restaurants.

It would have been located along Harbour Drive, between the bay and Roath Basin.

"Save our Bae" campaigners claimed it would ruin one of the last open spaces in the area for families and the residents of 800 flats, while two online petitions gathered about 11,000 signatures combined.

Image copyright ABP Image caption Criticisms were focussed on both the design of the tower block and its location

The Welsh Norwegian Society had also registered its objections, fearing it would have had a negative impact on the neighbouring Norwegian Church.

An ABP spokesman said it was "committed" to securing the best outcome for the area.

A statement read: "Having listened to the local community and met with councillors, we are persuaded that in some local people's minds the current proposals do not strike the right balance between economic, environmental and social considerations - even after the significant changes we have made to the original proposals.

"As a result we have withdrawn the planning applications and are considering our future options."