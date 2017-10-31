Body found in Leckwith, Cardiff, in missing man search
- 31 October 2017
South East Wales
The body of a man has been found in woodland in Cardiff, police have confirmed.
South Wales Police found the body in Leckwith while searching for Graham Brown, who went missing on 27 October.
No formal identification has taken place but Mr Brown's next of kin have been informed.
Police said officers are supporting the family and evidence was being prepared for the coroner.