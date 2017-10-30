Image caption Prison inmates could be seen posing for the camera

Prison officials are investigating after inmates posted photographs online showing themselves in jail.

Inmates at HMP Parc, Bridgend, used mobile phones - which are contraband - to take and upload the images to a Facebook page called "Parc Banter".

The men could be seen posing for the camera and using a makeshift mobile phone charger.

G4S, which runs the private prison, said its digital investigations team was investigating.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A makeshift mobile phone charger could be seen in one image

Director for HMP Parc Janet Wallsgrove said: "Like prisons across the country it is a constant challenge to detect, intercept and seize contraband, including mobile phones.

"Not only is it a criminal offence to be in possession of a mobile phone inside a prison but they also pose a serious risk to the safety and stability of a prisons regime.

"We work closely with South Wales Police to ensure that those who break the law are prosecuted.

"The HMPPS digital investigations team is working to get the content removed from social media."

The site appears to have since been removed as of 30 October.

Under the Offender Management Act 2007 it is a crime to have a mobile phone in prison and inmates are prevented from using the internet, except in exceptional circumstances.