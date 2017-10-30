Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Elsie Scully-Hicks died two weeks after being formally adopted

A father accused of murdering his adopted 18-month-old adopted daughter gripped and shook her, a court heard.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.

But prosecutor Paul Lewis QC, making his closing speech, argued he "gripped her by the rib cage, shook her, and she struck her head on a hard surface or he used a hard object to hit her".

He is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Lewis said the defendant claimed Elsie's injuries "must simply have occurred spontaneously, he says her injuries and death are unexplainable".

He told the jury: "This is for you to decide."

The court heard Elsie Scully-Hicks had been "fit, healthy and well" earlier on the day she was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, in May 2016.

She had been placed with Mr Scully-Hicks and his husband Craig eight months earlier, a time the prosecution said should have been a "joyous honeymoon period".

Referring to messages the defendant sent referring to Elsie as "Satan" and a "psycho" in the weeks after her arrival, Mr Lewis asked the jury whether "they show a loving father, well able to deal with the challenges a new infant brings?".

Two months before her death, Elsie was taken to hospital following an alleged fall down the stairs at the family home. She was discharged later that day.

The prosecution said there was "no evidence at all that it had any impact on her - and contributed to her death in any way".

Matthew Scully-Hicks denies abusing Elsie over several months and causing "catastrophic" injuries on 25 May, four days before she died.