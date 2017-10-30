Image copyright Google

A man arrested after a cyclist died and two others were hurt in a crash involving a car has been released under police investigation.

The 36-year-old had been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash in the Vale of Glamorgan on Saturday morning.

The cyclist, aged 26, died at the scene on the A48 between the Cowbridge by-pass and Pentre Meyrick, police said.

The two other cyclists had non life-threatening injuries.