A man has been arrested after a cyclist died and two others were hurt in a crash involving a car in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police said the 26-year-old victim died at the scene on the A48 between the Cowbridge by-pass and Pentre Meyrick.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the 07:20 BST incident.

A 36-year-old man is being held on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

The two other cyclists were taken by ambulance to Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.