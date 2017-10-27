Wyndham Crescent, Cardiff, closed after man arrested
- 27 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Cardiff street has been closed after a man was arrested and another taken to hospital.
Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent, which is off Cowbridge Road East, on Friday evening.
A 23-year-old-man has been arrested and another has been taken to hospital.
Buses and traffic have been diverted with people told to avoid the area.