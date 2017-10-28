Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anthony Joshua is scheduled to fight Carlos Takam at 22:30 BST in Cardiff on Saturday

Many roads in Cardiff city centre will be closed on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Anthony Joshua fight at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff council will close roads from 16:00 BST and have advised non-ticket holders to avoid using main roads into the city and "plan" motorway journeys.

An estimated 78,000 fans will watch Joshua defend his two heavyweight boxing titles against Carlos Takam.

The Severn Tunnel on the south Wales to London and south west railway is shut.

The Principality Stadium has warned fight fans to allow time to pass through its "enhanced security checks" and has told people to leave large bags at home.

Gates for the event - which is due to become the best attended sports event in the Principality Stadium's 18-year history - open at 17:00 on Saturday and the main fight is scheduled to start at about 22:30.

The following roads will also close as well as those in the city centre:

Kingsway from junctions with North Road and Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East from junctions with Cathedral Road and Westgate Street

Tudor Street from junctions with Clare Road and Wood Street

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from junctions with Despenser Place and Tudor Street

Saunders Road from junction with St Mary Street

Penarth Road from junction with Saunders Road to Cardiff Central Station

Customhouse Street

Boxing fans travelling to Cardiff from London and the east face longer journey times as Network Rail carries out its scheduled annual maintenance on the 131-year-old four-mile (6km) Severn Tunnel.

Great Western Railway, which runs the service between London and south Wales, will be operating fewer trains between Paddington to Swansea and diverting them around Gloucester between Swindon and Newport.

Buses will replace trains between Newport and Bristol over the weekend.

Image caption Arriva Trains Wales are running an enhanced service around Cardiff to ensure maximum capacity on Saturday

Network Rail has also warned fight fans there will be no trains back to London or Bristol after the event - and that buses will replace trains between Cardiff and Newport on Sunday until 13:00 GMT due to upgrade work.

Arriva Trains Wales said it will run "an enhanced local service" with additional carriages on existing services around Cardiff.

Cardiff Bus will divert all services away from city centre to either Churchill Way, Greyfriars Road or Tudor Street.