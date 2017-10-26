Image copyright Amazing Grace Spaces Image caption The exterior of a shipping container flat in Newport

Plans are being drawn up to transform shipping containers into temporary accommodation for people facing homelessness in Cardiff.

Cardiff council wants to site eight units in the grounds of Greenfarm Hostel in Ely after receiving Welsh Government funding for its pilot project.

It follows a similar idea in Newport.

Cardiff council's cabinet member for housing, Lynda Thorne said the plans are "truly innovative".

Image copyright Amazing Grace Spaces Image caption This shipping container has a bedroom, shower room, kitchen and balcony

Ms Thorne said there is an increasing demand for good quality, affordable housing in the city and shipping containers are a "quick and cost-effective solution to providing homes for those in need".

"They also give us the flexibility to respond to changing demand as the homes can be relocated and reused."

A planning application for the containers is due to be submitted once their design is complete.