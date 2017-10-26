Image caption Betty Campbell taught at Mount Stuart in Butetown for 28 years

The funeral of Betty Campbell, who was Wales' first black head teacher, is being held in Cardiff on Thursday.

Mrs Campbell, 82, died at home in Butetown on Friday 13 October after being unwell for several months.

Her family said she "proved that with determination anything is achievable". First Minister Carwyn Jones described her as "a true pioneer".

The former Butetown councillor was awarded an MBE for her services to the community and education.

After growing up in Tiger Bay she worked as a teacher in multi-racial areas of the city, first in Llanrumney and then at her local Mount Stuart Primary.

She later became head teacher at Mount Stuart Primary despite being left in tears after being told at school this dream was "insurmountable" in post-war Britain.

She was also a member of the preparation committee for the opening of the National Assembly in 1998.

A service is being held at St Mary's the Virgin Church and a burial at Western Cemetery.