Image copyright Google/BBC Image caption The incident allegedly happened in the lane between Newport Road and Caer Castell Place

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old schoolboy said he was robbed at knifepoint in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the teenager was walking home with friends in Rumney when a man, thought to be in his early 20s, stole his mobile phone.

When the teenager tried to retrieve it, he said the man produced a knife before running off.

The incident happened between Newport Road and Caer Castell Place at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

Det Con John Arlotte, from South Wales Police, said "extensive enquiries" were being carried out.

"The young boy was understandably traumatised but he has been able to give us a good account of what happened," he said.

"This is a very unusual and isolated incident however to reassure pupils, parents and school staff, we have arranged for extra patrols particularly at the end of the school day."

A schools liaison officer is attending St Illtyd's Catholic High School and Eastern High School to raise awareness with staff.

Police described the man as black, with a groomed beard and wearing a dark blue coat and grey backpack.