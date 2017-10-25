Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Elsie Scully-Hicks died two weeks after being formally adopted

A man accused of murdering his adopted 18-month-old daughter has told a jury he always wanted to have two children.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.

Elsie died in hospital on 29 May 2016. Cardiff Crown Court has previously heard her injuries were "very typical" of babies who have been shaken.

Matthew Scully-Hicks said: "I always saw a family with two children."

He said he and his husband Craig talked about having a family "pretty early on", adding: "We were both of the mind we wanted children. It's something we could agree on very early on"

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Matthew Scully-Hicks denies murder

The trial previously heard Elsie was rushed to hospital in an unresponsive state on 25 May after a 999 call was made by the defendant saying he had found her unresponsive on the living room floor.

A CT scan showed she had bleeding on the brain, and post-mortem examinations revealed she had also suffered broken ribs, a fractured left femur and a fractured skull.

There was also haemorrhaging within both of Elsie's retinas - associated with inflicted trauma or injury.

The trial continues.