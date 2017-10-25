Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joshua will fight Carlos Takam at 22:00 BST

A full city centre road closure will be in place in Cardiff on Saturday for a boxing match at the Principality Stadium.

Anthony Joshua is defending three world title belts against Carlos Takam, with 75,000 fans expected at the bout.

All roads in the city centre will be closed from 16:00 BST on Saturday, 28 October to 01:00 on the Sunday.

Joshua is holding a public workout at St David's Hall on Wednesday ahead of the fight.