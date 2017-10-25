From the section

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a missing man, South Wales Police have confirmed.

A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have been questioned in connection with the disappearance of Jamie John Perkins.

The 41-year-old went missing from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 8 October.

Police are appealing for information and the investigation is continuing.