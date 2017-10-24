Police incident causes M4 closure in Newport
- 24 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M4 has been closed on the westbound side around Newport because of a police incident.
Gwent Police has not said what the situation is but the stretch between junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 26 (Malpas) is shut.
The eastbound entry slip road has also been cordoned off at Caerleon, while the Brynglas tunnel is closed on that side for maintenance.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it is not involved.