Police near the junction on to the M4 around Newport

The M4 has been closed on the westbound side around Newport because of a police incident.

Gwent Police has not said what the situation is but the stretch between junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 26 (Malpas) is shut.

The eastbound entry slip road has also been cordoned off at Caerleon, while the Brynglas tunnel is closed on that side for maintenance.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it is not involved.