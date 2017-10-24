Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Morgan is said to be worth £20m

A multi-millionaire who was jailed for murdering his personal escort has appealed against his life sentence.

Peter Morgan, 55, from Llanellen, Monmouthshire, strangled Georgina Symonds, 25, in January 2016.

He told Newport Crown Court he lost control when he learned she was going to leave him, but jurors rejected his defence and the judge sentenced him to a minimum of 25 years.

The sentence was challenged at London's Appeal Court on Tuesday.

Edward Fitzgerald QC described Morgan's sentence as "excessive" and argued the murder had been put in the wrong category of seriousness.

Lady Justice Hallett, sitting with Mrs Justice Whipple and Sir Nicholas Blake, adjourned the appeal until a later date.