A multi-vehicle crash has closed the M4 westbound near Cardiff.

The incident happened at about 07:20 BST near Junction 33 (Cardiff West), but the motorway is closed to Junction 29 (Castleton).

Diversions are in place, with all routes in the city busy as a result.

Liam Jones of transport monitor Inrix said the issue was causing "significant problems" on the network.