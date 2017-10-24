M4 closed at Cardiff after multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle crash has closed the M4 westbound near Cardiff.
The incident happened at about 07:20 BST near Junction 33 (Cardiff West), but the motorway is closed to Junction 29 (Castleton).
Diversions are in place, with all routes in the city busy as a result.
Liam Jones of transport monitor Inrix said the issue was causing "significant problems" on the network.