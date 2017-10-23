Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Elsie Scully-Hicks died two weeks after being formally adopted

A man accused of murdering his adopted 18 month old daughter denied struggling to cope when questioned by police.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, denies murdering Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.

A transcript of his police interview on 23 June 2016 was read to Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

The jury has previously been told he sent texts to his husband saying he was "struggling to cope" and describing Elsie as "Satan in a babygro".

Elsie died of catastrophic injuries in the early hours of 29 May 2016 at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, two weeks after being formally adopted by Mr Scully-Hicks and his husband, Craig.

Image caption Matthew Scully-Hicks denies murder

Elsie's injuries were "very typical" of babies who have been shaken, the court has previously been told

When police asked Mr Scully-Hicks about Elsie's behaviour in June 2016, he told officers she was vocal about the things she wanted and would "whinge" for them.

"She didn't tend to scream or anything like that, it was a whinge or a cry," he said.

When asked how he coped caring for Elsie, he said: "I never felt like it was consuming me where I thought I could not cope."

He added: "She was very happy ... overall she was a happy little girl."

The trial continues.