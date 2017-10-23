From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption An arms fair event took place at the arena in March

A great-grandmother accused of creating a bomb hoax at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena said her intention was to disrupt an arms fair.

Deidre Murphy, 62, admitted calling South Wales Police and Media Wales to say a bomb had been planted in the venue.

But she denied two charges of communicating false information with intent at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mrs Murphy from Swansea said she wanted the arena to be evacuated.

She is representing herself in court and the trial continues.