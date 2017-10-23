Image copyright Family Photo

The 17-year-old boy who died in car crash in Rhymney has been named as Jordan Charles.

The Peugeot 206 he was driving crashed into a parked car on Moriah Street in Rhymney at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.

His family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, have said he was "an outgoing boy who had done a lot in his short life".

A 15-year-old girl who was in the passenger seat was taken to Prince Charles Hospital but has been released.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.