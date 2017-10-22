Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened in the early hours of Sunday on Moriah Street

Two people have been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a collision in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said it was investigating the crash between a Peugeot 206 and a parked car on Moriah Street in Rhymney at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.

The driver and passenger have been taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

People have appealed for information.