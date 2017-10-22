South East Wales

Two in hospital after Rhymney parked car crash

Moriah Street in Rhymney Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened in the early hours of Sunday on Moriah Street

Two people have been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a collision in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said it was investigating the crash between a Peugeot 206 and a parked car on Moriah Street in Rhymney at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.

The driver and passenger have been taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

People have appealed for information.

