Two in hospital after Rhymney parked car crash
- 22 October 2017
Two people have been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a collision in Caerphilly county.
Gwent Police said it was investigating the crash between a Peugeot 206 and a parked car on Moriah Street in Rhymney at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.
The driver and passenger have been taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.
People have appealed for information.