Man, 44, arrested after suspected Chepstow sex attack
- 20 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police was called to an address in the Chepstow area at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
A police cordon has been set up around houses in the area and officers are at the scene.
The female victim is being supported by specialist officers and the man remains in police custody.