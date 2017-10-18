Image copyright Geograph/John Lord Image caption The monument stands in a field used by ramblers and dog walkers in the Vale of Glamorgan

The scorching of a 700-year-old dovecote listed for its national importance has drawn condemnation from historians, politicians and local people.

Photographs posted on Facebook appear to show the Llantwit Major monument with black scorch marks up its walls.

One resident said she "felt sick" on seeing the damage. An assembly member said: "Some people really are idiots".

Cadw, which protects Wales' historical monuments, has been asked to comment.

Town clerk Ruth Quinn said the issue would be discussed during a town council meeting on 26 October.

The Vale of Glamorgan council and South Wales Police have been asked to comment.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption People from the town said litter and broken bottles were frequently left at the monument

Sacha Stoyle, who lives in the town, said: "It makes me feel sick to think that fellow human beings have no respect for property that doesn't belong to them, especially not appreciating that it is an historic building."

She said litter, including smashed bottles, was frequently being thrown into the monument and local people had been cleaning it up.

Ian Hartnett, who lives near the dovecote, said he was "very disappointed" the building was being "abused and disrespected" and was concerned broken glass could hurt a child or dog.

He added: "At least two fires have been lit against the side of the dovecote. Smashed pallets have been burnt so people are coming with wood prepared to light a fire."

'Angry'

The structure is one of Cadw's scheduled monuments, meaning it is of national importance and has statutory protection. It is also Grade II listed.

In the 14th Century it housed doves and pigeons which were a source of food and feathers for pillows.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The town's history society said concerns raised about the building's "vulnerability" had been "largely ignored"

Nigel Williams, chairman of the town's history society said he was "dismayed" and "angry" and his concerns had gone "largely ignored".

He added: "It represents a vital part of the town's history and cannot be allowed to go the way of the impressive tithe barn which once stood alongside the dovecote and which was slowly dismantled after tithes were commuted in the middle of the nineteenth century.

"The Llantwit Major Local History Society has been concerned about the dovecote and its vulnerability for some time.

"A member of the society's committee has cleaned up the site on a number of occasions and the society has made representations to the various bodies under whose care it purports to be without success."

Neil McEvoy, AM for South Wales Central said : "Some people really are idiots. I hope whoever did this is found, prosecuted and made to apologise to the community."

Gareth Bennett, UKIP AM for South Wales Central, said: "I'm extremely disappointed to learn of the damage to this much-loved and very significant historic monument, one of the finest examples of a medieval dovecote in Wales.

"Many local people will rightly be annoyed at this mindless vandalism, as the dovecote is an important link between the Llantwit Major of the past, and the local community today."