A teacher who grabbed a pupil to stop him climbing out of a window during a lesson "may have used excessive force", a disciplinary hearing has been told.

Adrian Dursley, 33, is accused "swinging" the pupil through the air at Court School in Llanishen, Cardiff.

Mr Dursley, who denies the allegations, told the hearing he put his left arm around the pupil and supported him while he lifted him down.

The primary school is for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties and the hearing was told the pupil was known to have been aggressive and violent in the past.

Colleague Elizabeth Webb, who was observing the lesson last year, said Mr Dursley approached the child, who had clambered on the window sill, and "gripped his hand over the pupil's left forearm".

Then, using a "clenched" hand, raised the pupil's arm over his head and into the air.

She said Mr Dursley "lifted" the child "off the ground" and "swung" him around to face the doorway.

'No injuries'

Another teacher, John Seaward, said he heard Mr Dursley shouting loudly like "someone had been hurt or property had been damaged".

When he went into the classroom, Mr Seaward said he saw Mr Dursley "escort" the pupil out "quite briskly".

He said he felt the teacher "may have used an excessive amount of force".

Mr Dursley told the hearing the boy had earlier been "toppling over" chairs because he was upset at being stopped from going to the playground at lunch break.

He admitted having contact with the child's forearm as he climbed on the window sill, but denied grabbing and lifting him by his wrist.

He also denied "briskly" escorting the child from the room. The boy suffered no injuries.

Mr Dursley also denies allegations of breaching two different teaching policies which outline how to safely handle and move children who may be at risk of hurting themselves or others.

He also denied his actions amounted to "unacceptable professional conduct".