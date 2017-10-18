Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sophie Taylor died when her car hit a block of flats in Adamsdown, Cardiff

The mother of a 22-year-old woman killed while being chased in a car by her ex-boyfriend in Cardiff is calling for a minimum jail term for causing deaths by dangerous driving.

Jackie Taylor's daughter Sophie died in August 2016 after Michael Wheeler, 23, rammed her car causing her to crash.

He was jailed for seven and a half years at Cardiff Crown Court in May.

Ms Taylor said that plans to increase the maximum term from 14 years to life did not go far enough.

She told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme a stiffer sentence would be a greater deterrent, as sentences can be reduced on admission of guilt.

"I believe it should be a minimum tariff when you take somebody's life through dangerous driving," said Ms Taylor.

"I fight for justice for Sophie. For me, if there is a glimmer of hope that this doesn't happen to anyone else, then her death means something."

Melissa Pesticcio, 24, was also convicted of Sophie's death by dangerous driving and jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Ms Taylor was speaking after Justice Minister Dominic Raab told a debate in Westminster Hall, the House of Commons' second chamber, that the UK government planned to increase the maximum sentence to life imprisonment for the most serious cases.

He said he hoped it would bring the family "some solace through a greater sense that justice is being done".

Mr Raab was responding to Ms Taylor's MP, Kevin Brennan of Cardiff West, who questioned why Wheeler had not been given a longer sentence.