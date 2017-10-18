Tributes to biker killed in bus crash at Birchgrove
- 18 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a bus in Cardiff has been described as a "loving and kind husband and father of two beautiful daughters".
David Walker, aged 48, died in the collision on Caerphilly Road, Birchgrove, on Tuesday.
A family statement said they were "heartbroken by the sudden loss".
South Wales Police spent four hours at the scene carrying out investigations and recovering vehicles.