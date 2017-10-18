From the section

A motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a bus in Cardiff has been described as a "loving and kind husband and father of two beautiful daughters".

David Walker, aged 48, died in the collision on Caerphilly Road, Birchgrove, on Tuesday.

A family statement said they were "heartbroken by the sudden loss".

South Wales Police spent four hours at the scene carrying out investigations and recovering vehicles.