Bus and motorbike collide on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff
A motorbike and a bus have been involved in a serious crash in Cardiff.
The Wales Air Ambulance was sent to the Birchgrove area of the city after the crash on the Caerphilly Road, Waun-Y-Groas Road and Ty-Glas Road crossroads.
The collision involving the number 27 Thornhill to city centre bus happened near Lidl supermarket at 12:10 BST.
South Wales Police has said road closures are in place around the scene and advised drivers to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Cardiff Bus said: "Our thoughts are with the injured party."