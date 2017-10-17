Image copyright Dilwar Ali Image caption The number 27 bus was heading from Thornhill to Cardiff city centre

A motorbike and a bus have been involved in a serious crash in Cardiff.

The Wales Air Ambulance was sent to the Birchgrove area of the city after the crash on the Caerphilly Road, Waun-Y-Groas Road and Ty-Glas Road crossroads.

The collision involving the number 27 Thornhill to city centre bus happened near Lidl supermarket at 12:10 BST.

South Wales Police has said road closures are in place around the scene and advised drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Cardiff Bus said: "Our thoughts are with the injured party."

