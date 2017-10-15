Image caption Betty Campbell taught at Mount Stuart Primary in Butetown for 28 years

A statue of Wales' first black head teacher should be erected in Cardiff, the chief executive of Race Council Cymru has said.

Betty Campbell, 82, who died on Friday, became head teacher at Mount Stuart Primary despite being told at school this dream was "insurmountable".

Uzo Iwobi told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement: "She was an icon for us in the black history movement.

"Just meeting her you felt you were touching history."

Ms Iwobi said her friend had "inspired generations", adding: "We're going to be campaigning for a statue of Betty somewhere close to Wales Millennium Centre to be established and put up...

"If there's anyone that deserves that recognition it is Betty Campbell. We have no doubt. She's our icon, a legend whose memory will never fade."