Man, 82, dies in crash with van in Caerwent, Monmouthshire
- 13 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A motorist has died following a crash between a car and a van in Monmouthshire.
Officers from Gwent Police were called to the A48 in Caerwent at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.
The car's driver, an 82-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.
Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to contact the police.