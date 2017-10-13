South East Wales

Man, 82, dies in crash with van in Caerwent, Monmouthshire

A motorist has died following a crash between a car and a van in Monmouthshire.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to the A48 in Caerwent at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.

The car's driver, an 82-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.

Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to contact the police.

