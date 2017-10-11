Cardiff Airport is to spend £4m revamping its terminal and improve parking facilities.

The work will see increased retail space including a new coffee shop and a pharmacy along with extra seating in the departures lounge.

Its executive lounge will also be improved, as will the hold baggage screening system.

Outside, a meet and greet car parking service and car hire centre will be introduced.

Image copyright Cardiff Airport Image caption The money will help pay for a new coffee shop in departures

The work is due to be completed by summer 2018.

Deb Barber, the airport's chief executive, said: "The latest investment will significantly transform the experience for customers, offering more choice and quality in modern, welcoming surroundings.

"This is especially important at a time when we are experiencing passenger growth and working with our airline partners to introduce more choice in services for our customers."