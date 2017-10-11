Image copyright @Richard16814 Image caption Eastbound M4 traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday following the crash

A 70-year-old man from Swansea died in a crash which closed the M4 near Newport for more than five hours on Tuesday, police have said.

Gwent Police, the Wales Air Ambulance and two fire crews were called to the crash at junction 23A at about 14:10 BST.

The man, who was driving a Ford Mondeo, died at the scene.

The 48-year-old driver of the other vehicle - a Mercedes Sprinter van - was not injured.

The eastbound carriageway was shut between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 23 for the M48. It reopened at about 19:30.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.