Image copyright Police handout Image caption Heroin was discovered in the footwell of a taxi in Newport

A man jailed for eight years for his alleged part in a gang that brought £5m worth of drugs into Wales has been cleared at a retrial.

Wasim Ali, from Newport, was 29 when he was found guilty of conspiring to supply heroin in December 2015.

He was jailed along with nine others following a huge police operation into the conspiracy between 2013 and 2014.

However, at a retrial, Mr Ali was found not guilty of the offence.