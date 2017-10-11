Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption The agency will be based at Capital Tower in Cardiff

A financial services recruitment agency is creating 100 new graduate jobs in Cardiff.

Hamlyn Williams, which will be based in Capital Tower, already has offices in London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The company said Cardiff beat off offers from South Africa, thanks to backing from the Welsh Government.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "We have a lot to offer to financial and professional service sector businesses."

He added: "We have already attracted big-hitters like Deloitte to Wales, and I am delighted to welcome Hamlyn Williams to join the list of prestigious companies who have enjoyed growth and prosperity here."

Hamlyn Williams' founder and CEO, Nick Vaughan, said: "Cardiff is the ideal place for us to begin our new chapter.

"The university will supply a strong feed of dynamic young graduates who will bring their enthusiasm and energy to our company."