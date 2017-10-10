Jane and Richard Sergeant named in Pwllmeyric double death
- 10 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have named a couple who were found dead at a house in Monmouthshire.
The bodies of Jane Sergeant, 70, and Richard Sergeant, 71, were found in the early hours of 4 October at Orchid Meadow, Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow.
An investigation has been launched by Gwent Police.
However, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.