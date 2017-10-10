South East Wales

Jane and Richard Sergeant named in Pwllmeyric double death

Police have named a couple who were found dead at a house in Monmouthshire.

The bodies of Jane Sergeant, 70, and Richard Sergeant, 71, were found in the early hours of 4 October at Orchid Meadow, Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow.

An investigation has been launched by Gwent Police.

However, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

