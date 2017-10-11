Image copyright Google Image caption The plans have been submitted for 58-62 Cowbridge Road West

Plans to create a new chapel in Cardiff look set to be turned down because of fears worshippers could be too noisy.

Winners Chapel International Cardiff wants to turn a two-storey office in Ely into a chapel for a congregation of about 60 people.

But a Cardiff council report raises concerns "noise and general disturbance" would affect neighbouring residents.

Councillors are recommended to refuse the plans at a meeting on Wednesday.

Winners Chapel International - a branch of the Living Faith Church Worldwide - is proposing to change the use of a building on Cowbridge Road West.

According to the council report, it would be in use seven days a week and would hold twice-weekly services on a Wednesday evening and Sunday morning.

It said the main services would average about 60 people, peaking at 80.

'Parking will overflow'

Fifty people have signed a petition against the development and both the local AM Mark Drakeford and MP Kevin Brennan have objected to the plans.

In a joint letter to the planning committee, Mr Drakeford and Mr Brennan said: "We are also concerned about the impact of noise from the chapel on local residents, whose daily living experience is already significantly impacted by traffic noise from Cowbridge Road West.

"Although the supporting statement from the architects claims that nine parking spaces will be sufficient for a congregation of up to 90... it is inevitable that parking will overflow."

The council report said there were concerns "the building is not fit for purpose in terms of sound proofing and close proximity to residential properties, especially due to the nature of the worship".

Winners Chapel International has been asked to comment.